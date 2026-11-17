German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will arrive in Azerbaijan today, where he will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs, referring to the German Foreign Ministry.

The purpose of the visit is to further expand bilateral relations with Azerbaijan. The ministry emphasized that this is Wadephul's first visit to Azerbaijan in his capacity as Germany's foreign minister.

According to the Foreign Ministry, in Baku, the German minister will hold talks with officials, particularly Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The main topics of the talks will be the implementation of the strategic agenda agreed upon with Germany in July and the peace process in the South Caucasus.

On Wednesday, Wadephul will travel on to Armenia. In Yerevan, talks are scheduled with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.