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An education fair featuring Azerbaijani universities is being held in Tbilisi.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, the event is organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, with the support of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Georgia.

The fair is attended by rectors and representatives of the Baku Higher Oil School, Baku State University, Khazar University, ADA University, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Azerbaijan Technical University, and other higher education institutions, as well as Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev and other officials.

The main purpose of the event is to inform school pupils, university applicants, students, and parents living in Georgia about Azerbaijan's higher education system, universities, academic specialties, and admission opportunities.

Visitors are meeting directly with university representatives and receiving information about academic programs, admission procedures, scholarship opportunities, and student life.

The exhibition will continue until 6:00 p.m. (GMT+4).