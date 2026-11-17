The United Kingdom intends to build on the progress achieved and expand defense cooperation with Azerbaijan through training programs and new initiatives drawing on British expertise and aimed at strengthening the country's own capabilities, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said at a press conference.

According to Report, he described Azerbaijan as a valuable UK partner in defense and security.

"The visit by Lord Coaker, Minister of State for Defense, in September once again demonstrated how highly we value this partnership. This year, the UK and Azerbaijan held their first joint defense cybersecurity exercise, while military training cooperation between our two countries reached an unprecedented level. British military experts conducted exercises in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijani officers are receiving training in the UK alongside personnel from the British Army and the Royal Navy," the ambassador said.

He stressed that expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, operational capabilities and the defense industry represented the most ambitious bilateral defense cooperation program between the two countries to date.

"We intend to build on the progress achieved by deepening defense cooperation through training programs and new opportunities based on British expertise, while also strengthening Azerbaijan's own capabilities," Duncan Norman said.

The ambassador also emphasized that security cooperation between the two countries extended beyond defense. In particular, the UK was working with Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies to combat serious and organized crime, including drug trafficking, illegal migration and cybercrime.