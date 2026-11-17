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The United Kingdom welcomes the progress achieved over the past year toward establishing peace in the South Caucasus, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said at a press conference, Report informs.

According to him, positive momentum is evidenced by the Peace Bridge initiative between residents of border areas, ongoing work on border delimitation, Azerbaijani fuel supplies to Armenia, as well as the agreement between AzerTelecom and Telecom Armenia.

"Maintaining this positive momentum through continued dialogue and cooperation is crucial for achieving a durable and lasting peace," the diplomat emphasized.

He noted that the partnership between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan is taking on even greater significance as the South Caucasus moves toward a more peaceful and interconnected future.