The UK is working together with Azerbaijan to attract British investments into the region's transport, infrastructure, and digital sectors, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said at a press conference, Report informs.

"Our cooperation also covers new areas. We are facilitating interaction between the London and Baku Stock Exchanges to promote the dual listing of Azerbaijani companies in London. In addition, we are working with Azerbaijani partners to attract British investments into the region's transport, infrastructure, and digital sectors," the ambassador said.

At the same time, the diplomat emphasized that energy remains the foundation of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

"Energy remains the foundation of our relations, and we are developing cooperation that has continued for three decades. We welcome the memorandum of understanding between Xlinks and the Green Energy Corridor Company, aimed at supplying clean energy from the Caspian region to the European market. We will support this work," Norman said.

The ambassador added that the recently adopted Strategic Partnership agreement is based on three key areas: trade, investment, and economic growth; innovation and education; and defense and security.

"The Strategic Partnership opens a new era of economic cooperation between our countries, which will bring tangible benefits to citizens and businesses of both the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan," the diplomat stressed.

According to him, the strategic partnership will also help strengthen ties with Azerbaijan in the fields of education and science - including by accelerating the development of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, equipping people with essential skills, and creating the jobs of the future in key sectors.

"We are actively collaborating with British companies to develop modern data center infrastructure within the Alat Free Economic Zone. There are strong and ever-evolving ties between the UK and Azerbaijan in the sphere of education. For many years, the UK has remained the most popular destination for recipients of Azerbaijani government scholarships," the diplomat said.

He noted that the Chevening scholarship program, funded by the UK government, continues to provide talented Azerbaijanis with the opportunity to pursue a master's degree at British universities: "We are pleased that the number of applications received for the 2027/2028 academic year is the highest it has been in the last seven years. We continue to strengthen the existing connections between our students, researchers, educators, and educational institutions."