Education, the acquisition of professional skills and successful integration into society are essential for Azerbaijani young people living in Georgia, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev said at the Study in Azerbaijan education exhibition in Tbilisi.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, he noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia had deep historical roots and that cooperation between the two countries had reached a new level across all areas over the past five to six years.

The ambassador recalled that, on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, 6,700 students had benefited from educational programs implemented through SOCAR's representation in Georgia. A total of $19.3 million had been allocated for these programs.

The diplomat stressed that this work would continue. He said the main objective was to help Azerbaijani young people living in Georgia obtain education and professional qualifications, integrate into Georgian society, and further strengthen Azerbaijani-Georgian relations.