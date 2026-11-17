Azerbaijan mayl need more than 32 million saplings for the establishment of intensive orchards during 2026-2030, said Parviz Yusifov, Head of the Crop Production Organization and Monitoring Department at the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to Report, speaking at an event in Guba titled Modern Orchard Systems: Breeding, Rootstock-Variety Combinations and Certified Sapling Production, organized by the Agrarian Services Agency, Yusifov highlighted that this demand stems from the targets set out in the 2026-2030 State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors, which envisages the establishment of 20,000 hectares of new intensive orchards.

"Based on calculations that take into account the species structure of existing intensive orchards and the number of saplings per hectare in super-intensive orchards, demand for more than 32 million saplings is expected in the coming years. This target means increasing the area of intensive orchards in the country by 40% compared with the 50,000 hectares established to date. For the creation of 20,000 hectares of new orchards, it is important not only to ensure sufficient numbers of saplings, but also their varietal purity, phytosanitary health and certification," he said.

The official added that in recent years the establishment of intensive orchards has been encouraged through crop subsidies, long-term support mechanisms, and assistance for the installation of modern irrigation systems.

"Under the State Program, these measures will continue, along with the development of the nursery sector and stronger provision of certified planting materials," he noted.