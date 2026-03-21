Iran ready to allow Japanese ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz — foreign minister

Tehran is "ready to allow" vessels connected with Japan to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after appropriate consultations with Tokyo, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the Kyodo news agency, Report informs.

"We haven't closed the strait. It's open," he said. Araghchi noted that consultations with Tokyo regarding the passage of vessels connected with Japan through the Strait of Hormuz have already begun, the agency said, without citing a quote.

Iranian officials said earlier they would not allow any oil cargo related to the United States and its allies to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.