ETIC member: Global media covered Azerbaijan biasedly for decades

For thirty years, global media presented a one-sided and biased view of Azerbaijan, Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) member Kolja Spori said at a press conference dedicated to the results of his trip to Karabakh, Report informs.

According to him, foreign media outlets have long concealed the truth about the conflict in the region.

"We visited Aghdam and Karabakh University – this became the starting point for new initiatives aimed at developing these territories," he noted.

Spori also added that he and his colleagues have a number of projects they intend to implement in Karabakh.

A group of international travelers from the ETIC previously completed a two-day road trip along the Aghdam – Khankandi – Lachin – Shusha – Fuzuli route.