Antonio Costa: Introduction of additional tariffs to undermine EU-US relations

The European Union's transatlantic relations are facing a serious test, and this issue will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of European leaders on January 22, EU Council President Antonio Costa said addressing the plenary session of the European Parliament, Report informs.

He stated that Europe faces seemingly insurmountable geopolitical challenges.

This includes Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the undermining of the international legal order, and doubts about the sustainability of key alliances, he said. However, the European Union is capable of emerging from this situation stronger, more resilient, and more sovereign, he noted.

The EU Council president emphasized that the positions of EU member states converge on a number of key issues ahead of the meeting, including adherence to the principles of international law, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty, support for Denmark and Greenland, and a shared transatlantic interest in ensuring peace and security in the Arctic, particularly within NATO.

At the same time, Costa stated that the introduction of additional tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and would be incompatible with agreements between the European Union and the United States.

The head of the Council also declared the EU's readiness to defend its interests, member states, citizens, and companies from any form of pressure, emphasizing that the bloc has all the "powers and tools necessary to do so." He also expressed his desire to continue "constructive engagement with the United States."

"We cannot accept violations of international law anywhere, be it in Ukraine, Greenland, Latin America, Africa, or Gaza. We cannot accept human rights violations, be it in Iran, Sudan, or Afghanistan," he stated.

Regarding defense policy, the head of the EU Council noted that without peace in Ukraine, it is impossible to ensure Europe's long-term security: "To support Ukraine, the EU will provide a €90 billion loan, secured by the EU budget. It will be repaid only after Russia pays reparations. Until then, the Union reserves the right to use frozen Russian assets to secure the loan."

Costa also announced that EU leaders would meet again on February 12 to discuss ways to more effectively exploit the potential of the single European market in the context of the changing geo-economic situation.