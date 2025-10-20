Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    ANAMA employee injured in mine explosion in Khojavand, his leg amputated

    Other
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 13:33
    ANAMA employee injured in mine explosion in Khojavand, his leg amputated

    An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was injured in a mine explosion while on duty in the Khojavand district.

    ANAMA told Report that the incident occurred on October 20 in the village of Taghaverd, where an excavator operator of the agency triggered a landmine during operations.

    The victim has been identified as Ilgar Shirinov, born in 1967. He sustained severe injuries as a result of the anti-personnel mine explosion.

    Shirinov was evacuated from the scene and transported to the Khojavand District Central Hospital, where doctors were forced to amputate his right leg below the ankle. His condition is currently reported as stable.

    ANAMA landmine explosion
    ANAMA-nın əməkdaşı Xocavənddə minaya düşüb, ayağı amputasiya edilib
    В Ходжавендском районе сотрудник ANAMA подорвался на мине

    Latest News

    14:50

    Mongolian president vetoes PM exit

    Other countries
    14:15

    Azerbaijan represented at ministerial meetings on regional connectivity in Luxembourg

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    Zelenskyy, Macron discuss path to peace in Ukraine

    Other countries
    14:05

    Azerbaijan reveals plans for electricity export from Nakhchivan to Türkiye

    Energy
    13:58

    Zelenskyy submits bills extending martial law to Ukrainian parliament

    Region
    13:33

    ANAMA employee injured in mine explosion in Khojavand, his leg amputated

    Other
    13:29

    TAP pipeline receives over 366 million kWh gas delivery request on October 20

    Energy
    13:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan seeks to expand partnerships with several financial institutions

    Finance
    13:19

    Villager survives after fighting off bear in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Incident
    All News Feed