ANAMA employee injured in mine explosion in Khojavand, his leg amputated

An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was injured in a mine explosion while on duty in the Khojavand district.

ANAMA told Report that the incident occurred on October 20 in the village of Taghaverd, where an excavator operator of the agency triggered a landmine during operations.

The victim has been identified as Ilgar Shirinov, born in 1967. He sustained severe injuries as a result of the anti-personnel mine explosion.

Shirinov was evacuated from the scene and transported to the Khojavand District Central Hospital, where doctors were forced to amputate his right leg below the ankle. His condition is currently reported as stable.