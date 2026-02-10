Allahshukur Pashazade invites Pope to Azerbaijan

On February 9, the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, met with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican and invited him to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Pope Leo XIV described the joint visit of representatives of various Azerbaijani faiths to the Vatican as an excellent example of the possibility of coexistence in an atmosphere of peace and human brotherhood.

The CMO chairman, for his part, noted that reciprocal state visits, productive and fruitful meetings with government officials and representatives of multinational religious communities greatly contribute to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.