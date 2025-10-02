Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Zelenskyy urges EU to enforce 19th sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    02 October, 2025
    • 14:02
    Zelenskyy urges EU to enforce 19th sanctions package against Russia

    The European Union needs to continue expanding sanctions against Russia.

    As Report informs, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Copenhagen.

    "Dear friends, we are all now in a new reality. And I think everyone understands this, even those who don't want to admit it yet. Recent drone incidents throughout Europe are a clear sign that Russia still considers itself strong enough to escalate this war. And it was never just about Ukraine. Russia has always sought to divide the West and, in particular, Europe. Today, their strategy is simple: divide Europe, ignite disputes, prevent us from finding common ground," he said.

    Zelenskyy emphasized that the parties must act decisively and together, and called for the immediate implementation of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

    "Now we see that even tankers under sanctions are still being used by Russia. This must stop. Let's also impose additional sanctions against captains and crews of shadow fleet vessels, as well as against the owners of the respective companies," he said.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy EPC
    Zelenski Rusiyaya qarşı 19-cu sanksiya paketini dərhal tətbiq etməyə çağırıb
    Зеленский: ЕС нужно срочно задействовать 19-й пакет санкций против РФ

