    Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to boost electricity imports amid Russian strikes

    Other countries
    • 17 January, 2026
    • 17:21
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to boost electricity imports amid Russian strikes

    Ukraine must urgently increase electricity imports amid Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a special coordination meeting, Report informs.

    Zelenskyy stressed the need to accelerate the expansion of electricity imports and attract additional equipment from partner countries as quickly as possible. "All necessary decisions have already been made, and the increase in imports must take place without delay," he said.

    Separate instructions were also issued to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov regarding the operation of the Air Force and strengthening airspace defense.

    Due to Russian strikes, consumers in Ukraine's Odesa and Kyiv regions were left without electricity on Tuesday, while restrictions were imposed on power supply in the Sumy region.

    According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during the night of January 17 air defense units destroyed 96 out of 115 Russian drones, while 16 unmanned aerial vehicles reached their targets.

    Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy special coordination meeting Russian strikes energy infrastructure Mykhailo Fedorov
    Zelenski: Ukrayna Rusiya zərbələri fonunda elektrik enerjisi idxalının artırılmasına ehtiyac duyur
    Зеленский: Украина нуждается в увеличении импорта электроэнергии на фоне российских ударов

