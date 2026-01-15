Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine declares state of emergency in energy sector

    Other countries
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 09:20
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine declares state of emergency in energy sector

    A state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine's energy sector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, Report informs.

    "A meeting on emergency situation in Ukraine's energy sector, with special attention to Kyiv.

    The consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe. Repair crews, energy companies, municipal services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to work around the clock to restore electricity and heating. Many issues require urgent resolution. I thank everyone involved and working at full efficiency.

    First – a permanent coordination headquarters will be established to address the situation in the city of Kyiv. Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine's energy sector. The First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy of Ukraine has been assigned to oversee work supporting people and communities under these conditions, as well as to address practical issues.

    Second – government officials will maximize efforts with partners to obtain the necessary equipment and additional support. The Cabinet of Ministers will ensure maximum deregulation of all processes for connecting backup energy equipment to the grid during this situation. Work is also underway to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine.

    Third – I have tasked the Government with preparing a review of curfew regulations for this extremely cold weather. People must have the greatest possible access to assistance points, and businesses – every opportunity to plan their operations according to the situation in the energy system. In Kyiv, the number of Points of Invincibility must be increased, and existing ones inspected. We expect proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and from local authorities regarding formats for the educational process during this state of emergency.

    It is crucial that state institutions, businesses, and all levels of local government now work coherently and in coordination. The outcome of each contributes to the collective result for the entire country. Glory to Ukraine!" reads the post.

    Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy energy sector state of emergency
    Zelenski: Ukrayna enerji sektorunda fövqəladə vəziyyət elan edib
    Зеленский: Украина вводит режим ЧС в энергетике

    Latest News

    10:41

    Brent falls to $64.37 per barrel amid Trump's comments

    Other countries
    10:28

    Azerbaijan Railways reports rise in block train arrivals in 2025

    Infrastructure
    10:10

    US President Trump questions Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's ability to lead Iran if regime falls

    Other countries
    09:59

    Price of Azerbaijani oil slightly falls

    Energy
    09:51

    Reza Pahlavi outlines secular vision for Iran after Islamic Republic

    Region
    09:35

    CBA currency exchange rates (15.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:20

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine declares state of emergency in energy sector

    Other countries
    09:17
    Photo

    Iran reopens airspace after temporary closure forced flights to reroute

    Region
    09:08

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.01.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed