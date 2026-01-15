Zelenskyy: Ukraine declares state of emergency in energy sector

A state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine's energy sector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, Report informs.

"A meeting on emergency situation in Ukraine's energy sector, with special attention to Kyiv.

The consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe. Repair crews, energy companies, municipal services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to work around the clock to restore electricity and heating. Many issues require urgent resolution. I thank everyone involved and working at full efficiency.

First – a permanent coordination headquarters will be established to address the situation in the city of Kyiv. Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine's energy sector. The First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy of Ukraine has been assigned to oversee work supporting people and communities under these conditions, as well as to address practical issues.

Second – government officials will maximize efforts with partners to obtain the necessary equipment and additional support. The Cabinet of Ministers will ensure maximum deregulation of all processes for connecting backup energy equipment to the grid during this situation. Work is also underway to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine.

Third – I have tasked the Government with preparing a review of curfew regulations for this extremely cold weather. People must have the greatest possible access to assistance points, and businesses – every opportunity to plan their operations according to the situation in the energy system. In Kyiv, the number of Points of Invincibility must be increased, and existing ones inspected. We expect proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and from local authorities regarding formats for the educational process during this state of emergency.

It is crucial that state institutions, businesses, and all levels of local government now work coherently and in coordination. The outcome of each contributes to the collective result for the entire country. Glory to Ukraine!" reads the post.