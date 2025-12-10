Zelenskyy says new version of peace plan will be handed over to US on Wednesday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a new version of the peace plan that was elaborated jointly with his European partners will be handed over to the United States on Wednesday, Report informs referring to DW.

"We are working today (Tuesday) and will continue tomorrow (Wednesday). I think we will hand it over tomorrow," Zelenskyy answered a journalist's question on whether Ukraine had already sent the plan to the US.

According to Zelenskyy, work is underway on three documents.

"There is a 20-point framework document - it is constantly being changed. The second document is the one on security guarantees, and the third one is on Ukraine's post-war restoration," he said.