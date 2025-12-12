Azerbaijan nearly doubled direct investment in Georgia in nine months

Azerbaijan's direct investment in the Georgian economy amounted to $105.2 million in January-September 2025, Report informs referring to the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

From January-September 2024, Azerbaijani investments in Georgia amounted to $55.2 million. Thus, Azerbaijan increased its investment in the Georgian economy by 1.9 times over the first nine months of 2025.

In the third quarter, Azerbaijani FDI in the Georgian economy amounted to $56.7 million (a 2.6-fold increase compared to July-September 2024).

Azerbaijan was the fourth-largest investor in the Georgian economy during the reporting period, with a share of 8.3%.

Overall, foreign direct investment in the Georgian economy from January to September 2025 amounted to $1.296 billion, an 11% increase compared to the same period last year.

Direct investment from Azerbaijan to Georgia in 2024 amounted to $83.9 million.