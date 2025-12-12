Uzbekistan to declare 2027 Year of Preventive Diplomacy in NAM

Uzbekistan plans to proclaim 2027 as the Year of Preventive Diplomacy during its upcoming chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the plenary session titled "Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future" held in Ashgabat, Report informs.

Mirziyoyev noted that the initiative aims to support global efforts to prevent conflicts and secure peace for future generations. A special action program will be prepared to fulfill this goal, including international conferences, forums, and exchanges of parliamentary, civil society, and youth delegations.

The president emphasized that among Uzbekistan's key priorities during its chairmanship will be promoting a culture of peace and nonviolence, strengthening trust among states through political dialogue, and fostering an atmosphere of tolerance, mutual understanding, and solidarity.