Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Uzbekistan to declare 2027 Year of Preventive Diplomacy in NAM

    Region
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 13:10
    Uzbekistan to declare 2027 Year of Preventive Diplomacy in NAM

    Uzbekistan plans to proclaim 2027 as the Year of Preventive Diplomacy during its upcoming chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the plenary session titled "Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future" held in Ashgabat, Report informs.

    Mirziyoyev noted that the initiative aims to support global efforts to prevent conflicts and secure peace for future generations. A special action program will be prepared to fulfill this goal, including international conferences, forums, and exchanges of parliamentary, civil society, and youth delegations.

    The president emphasized that among Uzbekistan's key priorities during its chairmanship will be promoting a culture of peace and nonviolence, strengthening trust among states through political dialogue, and fostering an atmosphere of tolerance, mutual understanding, and solidarity.

    Uzbekistan preventive diplomacy Shavkat Mirziyoyev Non-Aligned Movement
    Özbəkistan 2027-ci ili "Preventiv diplomatiya ili" elan etməyi planlaşdırır
    Мирзиёев: Узбекистан намерен объявить 2027 год "Годом превентивной дипломатии"

    Latest News

    14:42

    Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rises by nearly 2%

    Energy
    14:40

    Türkiye opens branch of defense company in Azerbaijan

    Military
    14:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine holds ceremony honoring Heydar Aliyev

    Other countries
    14:30

    Azerbaijan's natural gas extraction exceeds 46 bcm in January–November 2025

    Energy
    14:21
    Video

    Haber Global TV airs video material on Heydar Aliyev's commemoration day

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    2,714 twins and 81 triplets born in Azerbaijan over 10 months

    Health
    13:49

    Azerbaijan's agricultural sector grows 1%

    AIC
    13:48

    Over 40,700 marriages and 17,200 divorces registered in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    13:42
    Photo

    Kazakhstan honors memory of Azerbaijan's national leader

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed