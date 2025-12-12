Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Kazakhstan honors memory of Azerbaijan's national leader

    Foreign policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 13:42
    Kazakhstan honors memory of Azerbaijan's national leader

    An event commemorating National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Remembrance Day has been held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan.

    According to Report, the event began with a flower-laying ceremony at the bust of the national leader, located in the embassy building. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the outstanding statesman.

    Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov noted Heydar Aliyev's role in restoring stability and statehood in Azerbaijan during a difficult period of political and socioeconomic crisis, as well as during armed conflict.

    He emphasized that the national leader's strategic goal was the liberation of the country's occupied territories: "It was his political course that laid the foundation for the formation of the modern Azerbaijani state and subsequent achievements, including the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity."

