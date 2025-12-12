Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post about visit to Heydar Aliyev's grave

    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 13:39
    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post about visit to Heydar Aliyev's grave

    The First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, has shared a post on her official Instagram page regarding her visit to the Alley of Honor on the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

    Report presents the post:

    Mehriban Əliyeva Heydər Əliyevin məzarını ziyarəti ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией о посещении могилы Гейдара Алиева

