Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran holds event honoring Heydar Aliyev's legacy

    Foreign policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 13:34
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran holds event honoring Heydar Aliyev's legacy

    A memorial event titled "The Role of Leaders in Strengthening Cultural and Spiritual Ties: Heydar Aliyev and ECO Countries" was held at the ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran to mark the 22nd anniversary of the passing of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran told Report.

    Officials from the Iranian Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors of ECO member states, and Azerbaijani citizens residing in Iran attended the ceremony.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizada, highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen the centuries-old bonds of friendship and brotherhood among ECO nations, emphasizing Heydar Aliyev's exceptional contributions to deepening cultural and spiritual ties.

    Türkiye's Ambassador to Iran, Hicabi Kırlangıç, also addressed the gathering, noting the strong brotherly relations between Ankara and Baku. He stressed that national leaders shape the destinies of their peoples, describing Heydar Aliyev as one such influential and wise figure whose memory is deeply respected.

    Following the speeches, a photo exhibition was opened, showcasing images of Heydar Aliyev's participation in ECO summits, visits to member countries, and his role in promoting cultural and spiritual connections. The exhibition is scheduled to run for four days.

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran Heydar Aliyev Ali Alizada
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın İrandakı səfirliyində Heydər Əliyevin anım günü qeyd olunub
    Photo
    Посольство Азербайджана в Иране провело мероприятие по случаю Дня памяти Гейдара Алиева

    Latest News

    14:42

    Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rises by nearly 2%

    Energy
    14:40

    Türkiye opens branch of defense company in Azerbaijan

    Military
    14:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine holds ceremony honoring Heydar Aliyev

    Other countries
    14:30

    Azerbaijan's natural gas extraction exceeds 46 bcm in January–November 2025

    Energy
    14:21
    Video

    Haber Global TV airs video material on Heydar Aliyev's commemoration day

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    2,714 twins and 81 triplets born in Azerbaijan over 10 months

    Health
    13:49

    Azerbaijan's agricultural sector grows 1%

    AIC
    13:48

    Over 40,700 marriages and 17,200 divorces registered in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    13:42
    Photo

    Kazakhstan honors memory of Azerbaijan's national leader

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed