Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran holds event honoring Heydar Aliyev's legacy

A memorial event titled "The Role of Leaders in Strengthening Cultural and Spiritual Ties: Heydar Aliyev and ECO Countries" was held at the ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran to mark the 22nd anniversary of the passing of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran told Report.

Officials from the Iranian Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors of ECO member states, and Azerbaijani citizens residing in Iran attended the ceremony.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizada, highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen the centuries-old bonds of friendship and brotherhood among ECO nations, emphasizing Heydar Aliyev's exceptional contributions to deepening cultural and spiritual ties.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Iran, Hicabi Kırlangıç, also addressed the gathering, noting the strong brotherly relations between Ankara and Baku. He stressed that national leaders shape the destinies of their peoples, describing Heydar Aliyev as one such influential and wise figure whose memory is deeply respected.

Following the speeches, a photo exhibition was opened, showcasing images of Heydar Aliyev's participation in ECO summits, visits to member countries, and his role in promoting cultural and spiritual connections. The exhibition is scheduled to run for four days.