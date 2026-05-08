Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 850 drone strikes on Ukraine overnight

    Other countries
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 11:49
    Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 850 drone strikes on Ukraine overnight

    Russia launched more than 850 strikes with various types of unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian territory in the early hours of May 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, Report informs.

    He noted that in total, more than 140 strikes and ten attacks by Russia on Ukrainian positions were recorded:

    "During the past night, the Russian army continued to strike Ukrainian positions. According to data as of 7 am, more than 140 strikes on frontline positions have already been recorded. The Russians carried out 10 assault operations during the night, the most being in the Slavyansk direction. Also, more than 850 strikes were delivered with various types of drones: Strike unmanned aerial vehicles were also used. The use of reconnaissance drones in the skies over frontline areas has not stopped either. All of this clearly shows that there has not even been an imitation of a ceasefire attempt by Russia on the front."

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Zelenski: Rusiya bu gecə dronlarla Ukrayna ərazisinə 850-dən çox zərbə endirib
    Зеленский: РФ не прекращала атаки в ночь на 8 мая, нанесла более 850 ударов дронами

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