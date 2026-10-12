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Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has thanked the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the humanitarian aid provided to Iran, Report informs.

Momeni made these remarks during a meeting with the Azerbaijani head of state.

Describing Azerbaijan as a friendly and brotherly country, Eskandar Momeni once again expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid and support provided by Azerbaijan to Iran during various emergencies, including devastating earthquakes and forest fires.