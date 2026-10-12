Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Iran's interior minister thanks Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian aid

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 17:53
    Iran's interior minister thanks Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian aid

    Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has thanked the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the humanitarian aid provided to Iran, Report informs.

    Momeni made these remarks during a meeting with the Azerbaijani head of state.

    Describing Azerbaijan as a friendly and brotherly country, Eskandar Momeni once again expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid and support provided by Azerbaijan to Iran during various emergencies, including devastating earthquakes and forest fires.

    Ilham Aliyev Eskandar Momeni Azerbaijan-Iran relations
    İranın daxili işlər naziri Azərbaycan Prezidentinə təşəkkür edib
    Глава МВД Ирана поблагодарил Ильхама Алиева за гуманитарную помощь
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