Zelenskyy: Russia fired around 36 missiles and 600 drones at Kyiv and region

Russian forces launched approximately 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones at Kyiv and the surrounding region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on social media, as quoted by Report.

"The main targets of the attack were energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, with extensive damage and fires in residential buildings. So far, there are dozens of injured and three confirmed fatalities. My condolences to the families and loved ones," he wrote.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need to continuously supply air defense systems with sufficient missiles and other resources to protect the country:

"We need to work without losing a single day to ensure enough missiles for our air defense systems and all necessary resources for our protection and for applying pressure on Russia. It is time for Europe to make decisions regarding frozen assets if Moscow refuses to stop drone and missile attacks. We also need to discuss with all partners the steps required to end this war. Thank you to everyone who is helping," the Ukrainian president added.