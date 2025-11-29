Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Zelenskyy: Russia fired around 36 missiles and 600 drones at Kyiv and region

    Other countries
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 12:46
    Zelenskyy: Russia fired around 36 missiles and 600 drones at Kyiv and region

    Russian forces launched approximately 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones at Kyiv and the surrounding region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on social media, as quoted by Report.

    "The main targets of the attack were energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, with extensive damage and fires in residential buildings. So far, there are dozens of injured and three confirmed fatalities. My condolences to the families and loved ones," he wrote.

    Zelenskyy emphasized the need to continuously supply air defense systems with sufficient missiles and other resources to protect the country:

    "We need to work without losing a single day to ensure enough missiles for our air defense systems and all necessary resources for our protection and for applying pressure on Russia. It is time for Europe to make decisions regarding frozen assets if Moscow refuses to stop drone and missile attacks. We also need to discuss with all partners the steps required to end this war. Thank you to everyone who is helping," the Ukrainian president added.

    Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine war Kyiv attack
    Rusiya Ukrayna paytaxtına və Kiyev vilayətinə təxminən 36 raket və 600 dron atıb
    Зеленский: Россия выпустила по Киеву и области около 36 ракет и 600 дронов

    Latest News

    13:53

    Azerbaijan's minister of youth and sports re-elected as president of European Gymnastics

    Individual sports
    13:38

    Albanese becomes first Australian prime minister to marry while in office

    Other countries
    13:36

    Tanker VİRAT targeted by drone attack in Black Sea

    Region
    13:32

    Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russian attack leaves over 600,000 without power

    Other countries
    13:20

    Ambassador: Number of Azerbaijani students in Malaysia may double

    Education and science
    13:03

    CPC terminal infrastructure damaged in unmanned boat attack

    Other countries
    12:55

    Death toll in Thailand floods rises to 162, government says

    Other countries
    12:46

    Zelenskyy: Russia fired around 36 missiles and 600 drones at Kyiv and region

    Other countries
    12:18

    Number of ICT employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches 34,000

    ICT
    All News Feed