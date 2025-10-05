Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 50 missiles and 500 drones

Ukraine was once again subjected to a combined attack by Russian troops on the night of October 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian Armed Forces launched more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones, among which were cruise missiles, Shaheds and Kinzhals. Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions came under attack.

"At the moment, 10 people are known to have been injured due to the attack. Unfortunately, five were killed. Sincere condolences to everyone who lost relatives because of this aggression," noted Zelenskyy.

He added that rescue and recovery operations are continuing at the sites.

"Today, the Russians again hit our infrastructure, everything that ensures a normal life for people. We need more protection, quick implementation of all defense agreements, especially regarding air defense, to render this air terror meaningless," stated the head of state.

He also emphasized that a unilateral ceasefire in the sky is possible, and it is this that can open the way to real diplomacy.

"The US and Europe must act to force (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to stop," added Zelenskyy.