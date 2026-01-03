Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.01.2026)
Finance
- 03 January, 2026
- 09:47
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Neft Brent (USD/barel)
|
60,75
|
-0,10
|
-0,10
|
Neft WTI (USD/barel)
|
57,32
|
-0,10
|
-0,10
|
Qızıl (dollar/ounce)
|
4 329,60
|
-11,50
|
-11,50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48 382,39
|
319,10
|
319,10
|
S&P 500
|
6 858,47
|
12,97
|
12,97
|
Nasdaq
|
23 235,63
|
-6,36
|
-6,36
|
Nikkei
|
50 339,48
|
0,00
|
0,00
|
Dax
|
24 539,34
|
48,93
|
48,93
|
FTSE 100
|
9 951,14
|
19,76
|
19,76
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8 195,21
|
45,71
|
45,71
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3 968,84
|
0,00
|
0,00
|
Bist 100
|
11 498,38
|
236,86
|
236,86
|
RTS
|
1 114,13
|
0,00
|
0,00
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1,1719
|
-0,0026
|
-0,0026
|
USD/GBP
|
1,3456
|
-0,0017
|
-0,0017
|
JPY/USD
|
156,8400
|
0,3900
|
0,3900
|
RUB/USD
|
80,3500
|
1,6000
|
1,6000
|
TRY/USD
|
43,0312
|
0,0750
|
0,0750
|
CNY/USD
|
6,9890
|
0,0000
|
0,0000
