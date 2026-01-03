Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 09:47
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Neft Brent (USD/barel)

    60,75

    -0,10

    -0,10

    Neft WTI (USD/barel)

    57,32

    -0,10

    -0,10

    Qızıl (dollar/ounce)

    4 329,60

    -11,50

    -11,50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48 382,39

    319,10

    319,10

    S&P 500

    6 858,47

    12,97

    12,97

    Nasdaq

    23 235,63

    -6,36

    -6,36

    Nikkei

    50 339,48

    0,00

    0,00

    Dax

    24 539,34

    48,93

    48,93

    FTSE 100

    9 951,14

    19,76

    19,76

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8 195,21

    45,71

    45,71

    Shanghai Composite

    3 968,84

    0,00

    0,00

    Bist 100

    11 498,38

    236,86

    236,86

    RTS

    1 114,13

    0,00

    0,00

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1,1719

    -0,0026

    -0,0026

    USD/GBP

    1,3456

    -0,0017

    -0,0017

    JPY/USD

    156,8400

    0,3900

    0,3900

    RUB/USD

    80,3500

    1,6000

    1,6000

    TRY/USD

    43,0312

    0,0750

    0,0750

    CNY/USD

    6,9890

    0,0000

    0,0000
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (03.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (03.01.2026)

