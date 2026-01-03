Two people killed in magnitude 6.5 earthquake in Mexico

At least two people have died after a powerful earthquake hit southern and central Mexico on Friday, Report informs via BBC.

According to CBS, the BBC's news partner in America, as of Friday evening local time, two people were killed and several were injured.

The epicentre of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake was near the popular tourist town of Acapulco, near San Marcos in the southwestern state of Guerrero.

A woman, 50, is believed to have died in Guerrero, state governor Evelyn Salgado said, while Clara Brugada, Mexico City's mayor, confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man. She also said 12 people were injured. Brugada said aftershocks from Friday's earthquake continued to be felt.

She urged locals to "remain calm" and "always keep the Life Backpack ready".

She was referring to the emergency backpack Mexico's National Disaster Prevention Center encourages residents to prepare to "help survive the first hours of disaster". Items should include a flashlight, radio, water, non-perishable foods, warm clothing and a photocopy of all important documents, it says.

Two structures were being evaluated for risk of collapse, said Brugada. "And as a preventive measure, 34 buildings and 5 homes are being inspected."

After hearing the Mexican Seismic Alert System early Friday, residents and tourists rushed into the streets of Mexico City and Acapulco.

The seismic system was put into place following the deadly 1985 earthquake that claimed more than 10,000 lives.

President Claudia Sheinbaum was holding her first press conference of the year when the earthquake struck.

In a video capturing the moment, Sheinbaum is heard saying "it's shaking" as an earthquake alert system rings in the background. The president tells the media to "all get out calmly". Additional video footage video shows buildings shaking in Mexico City and cars trembling in Acapulco, Guerrero.

Mexico is one of the world's most seismically active countries. In 2017, a 7.1 magnitude quake killed more than 200 people and toppled dozens of buildings in Mexico City.