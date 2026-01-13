Zelenskyy: Over past 24 hours, Russia launched approximately 300 drones, 25 missiles at Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched nearly 300 attack drones, 18 ballistic missiles, and 7 cruise missiles at Ukrainian territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram page, Report informs.

He stated that the main targets of the strikes were energy infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, much of the damage affected residential and civilian infrastructure. The Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were hit," Zelenskyy wrote.

The Ukrainian Air Force also noted that the Russian Armed Forces used 293 Shahed and Gerbera attack drones, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and S-300 surface-to-air missiles.