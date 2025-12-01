Zelenskyy, Macron discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the negotiations for a speedy end to the war and the formation of reliable security guarantees, Report informs.

"During our several-hour talks, Emmanuel Macron and I assessed a great many details. The main focus was on negotiations to end the war and on security guarantees. Peace must become truly durable. The war must end as soon as possible. Much now depends on the involvement of every leader. We will also be speaking with other leaders today. Thank you!" Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"Together with French President Emmanuel Macron and with the participation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, we just spoke with the head of Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov and US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff following the Ukraine-US delegations' meeting in Florida.

It was an important briefing, and we agreed to discuss more details in person-our teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts," he said on another post.