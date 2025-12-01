Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Zelenskyy, Macron discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 19:58
    Zelenskyy, Macron discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the negotiations for a speedy end to the war and the formation of reliable security guarantees, Report informs.

    "During our several-hour talks, Emmanuel Macron and I assessed a great many details. The main focus was on negotiations to end the war and on security guarantees. Peace must become truly durable. The war must end as soon as possible. Much now depends on the involvement of every leader. We will also be speaking with other leaders today. Thank you!" Zelenskyy wrote on X.

    "Together with French President Emmanuel Macron and with the participation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, we just spoke with the head of Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov and US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff following the Ukraine-US delegations' meeting in Florida.

    It was an important briefing, and we agreed to discuss more details in person-our teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts," he said on another post.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Emmanuel Macron Ukraine France security guarantees
    Zelenski və Makron Ukrayna üçün təhlükəsizlik zəmanətlərini müzakirə edib
    Зеленский и Макрон обсудили гарантии безопасности для Украины

    Latest News

    20:51

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Romania trade totals $700 million

    Foreign policy
    20:45
    Photo

    Testimonies of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    20:38

    Trump to hold Venezuela Oval Office meeting, sources say

    Other countries
    20:27

    US Under Secretary of State to travel UK, France, and Italy

    Other countries
    20:16
    Photo

    Official reception underway in Baku for Romania's National Day

    Foreign policy
    19:58

    Zelenskyy, Macron discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

    Other countries
    19:40

    EU considers Türkiye's participation in SAFE program possible

    Other countries
    19:26

    Registration opens for SOCAR Hackathon 2025

    ICT
    19:13

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation becomes partner of OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025

    Other
    All News Feed