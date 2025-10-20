Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Zelenskyy, Macron discuss path to peace in Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 14:05
    Zelenskyy, Macron discuss path to peace in Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, Report informs via UNN.

    "I spoke with President of France Emmanuel Macron. Now is the right moment to push the situation toward ending the war, and the most important thing is to fully seize every opportunity and apply the right kind of pressure on Russia. Pressuring the one who started the war is the key to a denouement," Zelenskyy said in his Facebook post.

    The leaders also discussed all current diplomatic aspects and recent contacts with international partners, Zelenskyy noted.

    He expressed gratitude to Macron for France's ongoing support and confirmed that the two presidents had agreed to meet in the near future.

    Zelenskyy previously stated that following the ceasefire in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump was determined to put maximum effort into achieving peace in Ukraine.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Emmanuel Macron Ukraine France
    Zelenski Makronla görüşəcək
    Зеленский и Макрон договорились встретиться в ближайшее время

