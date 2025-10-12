Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Zelenskyy, Macron discuss additional arms supplies

    Other countries
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 16:48
    Zelenskyy, Macron discuss additional arms supplies

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on military support and diplomatic coordination.

    According by Report, Zelenskyy shared details of the call via his official Telegram channel.

    He expressed gratitude to France for its significant contributions to defending the Ukrainian people and briefed Macron on Ukraine"s most urgent needs - primarily air defense systems and missiles.

    "We also coordinated contacts with other partners and planned diplomatic steps for the coming weeks. We are working on increasing pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy stated.

    Zelenski Makronla əlavə silah tədarükü məsələsini müzakirə edib
    Зеленский обсудил с Макроном дополнительные поставки оружия

