Zelenskyy, Macron discuss additional arms supplies
Other countries
- 12 October, 2025
- 16:48
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on military support and diplomatic coordination.
According by Report, Zelenskyy shared details of the call via his official Telegram channel.
He expressed gratitude to France for its significant contributions to defending the Ukrainian people and briefed Macron on Ukraine"s most urgent needs - primarily air defense systems and missiles.
"We also coordinated contacts with other partners and planned diplomatic steps for the coming weeks. We are working on increasing pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy stated.
Latest News
17:13
67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges underway in BakuDomestic policy
17:06
Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 48Other countries
16:48
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss additional arms suppliesOther countries
16:37
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Spain on National DayForeign policy
16:06
Netanyahu: Israel ready to immediately receive all hostages from GazaOther countries
15:47
Ankara and Damascus mull security issuesRegion
15:32
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ukrainian midfielder to miss match against AzerbaijanFootball
15:22
23 Pakistani soldiers killed, 29 injured in clash with Afghan militantsOther countries
15:11