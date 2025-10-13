Zelenskyy confirms plans to meet Trump in Washington this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on October 13 that he plans to meet his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington later this week, Report informs via The Kyiv Independent.

The meeting, scheduled for October 17, will follow two phone calls between the leaders regarding Ukraine's air defenses and long-range capabilities in the wake of Russian attacks.

Talking at a press conference alongside EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas, Zelenskyy said the phone calls "were not enough" to discuss all key topics.

The president reminded that a Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is already en route to the US.

"I think we need to discuss the sequence of steps that I want to propose to President (Trump)," Zelenskyy told journalists.