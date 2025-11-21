Zelenskyy addresses nation, warning of 'one of most difficult moments in history'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-minute address to the nation spells out in very stark terms the position in which Ukraine finds itself, Report informs via The Guardian.

In the speech, recorded to mark the Ukrainian holiday, the Day of Dignity and Freedom, Zelenskyy warns Ukrainians that "now is one of the most difficult moments in our history," with "difficult" pressure on Ukraine as it "may find itself facing a very difficult choice: either loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner," or accepting the 28 points or facing "an extremely difficult" winter ahead.

Zelenskyy says that Ukraine's partners – he means the US, primarily – will expect him to give an answer to the US proposal soon, and recalls his oath of office to protect the Ukrainian constitution as his guiding principle in these considerations.

"I will never betray it. The national Ukrainian interest must be taken into account," he says.

He says he will never allow this situation to create an impression that "Ukraine does not want peace or is disrupting the process" of seeking an end to the war. "This will not happen," he stresses.

He says that Ukrainian officials will work over the weekend and into next week, "as long as it takes," 24/7 to improve the US plan, so "that among all the points, at least two are not missed: the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians."