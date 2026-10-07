Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said 25 people were killed and around 100 injured in today"s massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

According to Report, citing Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy announced the figures in his evening address.

"Overall, 25 people were killed in this massive attack on Ukraine. One hundred people were injured. It was a combined attack involving many ballistic missiles, many cruise missiles and Shahed drones. During the day, there were further attacks with Shahed drones and aerial bombs," he said.

The Ukrainian president stressed the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and take additional measures to support Ukraine, including strengthening its air defenses.

"We are counting very much on prompt deliveries from our partners and on sufficient production. We are in constant contact with everyone who makes these decisions. The delivery schedule must be ensured," Zelenskyy said.