Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premier

    Other countries
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 08:48
    Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premier

    Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council head Rashad al-Alimi appointed Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsin Zindani as the country's new prime minister, Yemen's SABA news agency noted, Report informs.

    In a decree, al-Alimi gives instructions to appoint Zindani and "task him with forming a government."

    The previous cabinet will continue to perform its duties until a new one is formed.

    On Thursday, the Presidential Leadership Council head accepted the resignation of Salem Saleh bin Breik and his government. The resignation was preceded by a sharp escalation in the country's southern and eastern regions.

    Yemen government Prime Minister
    KİV: Yəmən hökuməti istefa verib
    SABA: Правительство Йемена ушло в отставку

    Latest News

    09:36

    President Trump announces formation of Board of Peace for Gaza

    Other countries
    09:26

    CBA currency exchange rates (16.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:08

    Over 600 people evacuated from South Africa's Kruger National Park

    Other countries
    08:48

    Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premier

    Other countries
    08:48

    China's private company launches 4 satellites from ship at sea

    Other countries
    08:36

    Trump pledges support to Palestinian technocratic government in Gaza

    Other countries
    08:24

    Israeli PM asks Trump to postpone attack on Iran — newspaper

    Other countries
    08:15

    Trump said Machado showed respect by giving him her Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    All News Feed