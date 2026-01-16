Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premier

Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council head Rashad al-Alimi appointed Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsin Zindani as the country's new prime minister, Yemen's SABA news agency noted, Report informs.

In a decree, al-Alimi gives instructions to appoint Zindani and "task him with forming a government."

The previous cabinet will continue to perform its duties until a new one is formed.

On Thursday, the Presidential Leadership Council head accepted the resignation of Salem Saleh bin Breik and his government. The resignation was preceded by a sharp escalation in the country's southern and eastern regions.