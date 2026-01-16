Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premier
Other countries
- 16 January, 2026
- 08:48
Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council head Rashad al-Alimi appointed Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsin Zindani as the country's new prime minister, Yemen's SABA news agency noted, Report informs.
In a decree, al-Alimi gives instructions to appoint Zindani and "task him with forming a government."
The previous cabinet will continue to perform its duties until a new one is formed.
On Thursday, the Presidential Leadership Council head accepted the resignation of Salem Saleh bin Breik and his government. The resignation was preceded by a sharp escalation in the country's southern and eastern regions.
Latest News
09:36
President Trump announces formation of Board of Peace for GazaOther countries
09:26
CBA currency exchange rates (16.01.2026)Finance
09:15
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.01.2026)Finance
09:08
Over 600 people evacuated from South Africa's Kruger National ParkOther countries
08:48
Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premierOther countries
08:48
China's private company launches 4 satellites from ship at seaOther countries
08:36
Trump pledges support to Palestinian technocratic government in GazaOther countries
08:24
Israeli PM asks Trump to postpone attack on Iran — newspaperOther countries
08:15