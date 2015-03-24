Yemen minister calls for Gulf military intervention

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Yemeni foreign minister has called for Gulf Arab states to intervene to prevent the advance of Shia Houthi rebels into the south of the country.

Report informs referring to the BBC, the Houthis ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi last month, who fled to the southern port city of Aden where he established a rival power base.

At the weekend, the Houthis seized Taiz, Yemen's third largest city, bringing them closer to Aden.

The UN has warned that Yemen is on the edge of civil war.

Mr Hadi's Foreign Minister Riad Yassin told the Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat newspaper he asked the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to intervene, without elaborating what that would mean.