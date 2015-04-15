 Top
    Close photo mode

    Yemen: leader of 'al-Qaeda of Arabian Peninsula' liquidated

    For information about the terrorist declared a reward of 5 million dollars

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ The terrorist group "Al-Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula" declared about the death of one of the leaders, Ibrahim al-Rubaysh, Report informs referring to Russian news.ru. Al Rubaysh killed in a US attackof unmanned aerial vehicle on the southern part of Yemen.

    35-year-old native of Saudi Arabia was a prisoner in prison for terrorists at the US military base "Guantanamo" in 2001-2006. After release, he moved to Yemen and joined the local branch of "Al-Qaeda".

    For information about the terrorist was declared a reward of 5 million US dollars. According to US authorities, Al-Rubaysh not only provided the ideological base of terrorist activities, but also was involved in planning the attacks.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi