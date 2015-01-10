 Top
    Yemen investigates involvement of 'Al-Qaida' to "Charlie Hebdo"s incident

    Yemeni government launches the comprehensive investigation of possible involvement of AQAP in the attack on 'Charlie Hebdo'.

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Yemen authorities launch an investigation on the possible involvement of the "Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula" (AQAP) in the attack to the office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Spokesman for the Yemeni Embassy in Washington, Mohammed al-Basha wrote in his Twitter page.

    The Yemeni government has launched a comprehensive investigation of possible involvement of the AQAP in the attack to office of Charlie Hebdo", wrote al-Basha.

    Previously member of the regional branch of the "Al-Qaeda", acting on the territory of the Arab Republic, confirmed the involvement of group to the attack.

