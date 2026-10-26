Spatial planning has been completed for more than 100 villages and settlements in Azerbaijan"s liberated territories, said Ramil Jahangirov, head of the Project Management Department at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

Report informs that Jahangirov outlined progress in planning the reconstruction of the liberated territories.

"Our goal in restoring and rebuilding Garabagh and East Zangazur is not only to restore settlements but also to create new cities and economic centres based on modern infrastructure and sustainable development principles. Master plans have already been prepared for all 12 cities in the liberated territories. Spatial planning has also been completed for more than 100 villages and settlements," he said.

According to Jahangirov, new master plans have been prepared or existing plans updated for 68 of Azerbaijan's 79 cities.

"This means establishing a framework for these cities' development over the next 20 years. Work on master plans for the other cities is continuing. Studying international experience and applying modern urban planning trends play an important role in this process.

"As you know, Baku's Master Plan for development through 2040 was approved several years ago. The document envisages more polycentric, connected and balanced development for Baku. Creating new urban centres, improving transport and utility infrastructure, and transforming former industrial areas are among the plan's main priorities," he said.