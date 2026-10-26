OIC Secretary-General familiarizes himself with ASAN service activities in Azerbaijan

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Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed has familiarized himself with the activities of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN service), Report informs.

Chairman of the agency Ulvi Mehdiyev briefed the guest on the ASAN service centers created on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as on projects in the field of innovation.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan is cooperating with more than 50 countries to export the ASAN service model as an intellectual product.

Cheikh Ahmed emphasized the significance of the ASAN service model in increasing the accessibility and efficiency of public service delivery.

According to him, implementing this experience in OIC member states may contribute to improving the quality of public services and citizen satisfaction.

The OIC Secretary General also got acquainted with the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, the mobile ASAN service, and the ABAD public legal entity.