Yemen capital Sanaa hit by car bomb attack

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb has exploded in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, causing an unknown number of casualties, officials say.

There are conflicting reports over who was the target of the attack.

AP says it was targeting the homes of several Shia Houthi rebel leaders, but Reuters reports that a group of mourners were hit, wounding 28 people.

Shia Houthi rebel fighters have been fighting forces loyal to Yemen's exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadifor several months.

Saudi-led air strikes targeting Houthi positions, which launched in March, have had a devastating impact on civilians.

In a separate development on Monday, the rebels said in a statement they had launched a Scud missile across the border at a Saudi military base "in response to the crimes of the brutal Saudi aggression".

If confirmed, it would be the second such attack since fighting began.

An attempt to send a Scud missile earlier this month was intercepted and shot down by Saudi Arabia before causing any damage.