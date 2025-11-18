Witkoff to visit Türkiye
- 18 November, 2025
- 12:36
US special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Türkiye and join planned talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Turkish source says, Report informs via AL Arabiya.
The key issue during the discussions will be the intensification of the negotiation process to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.
