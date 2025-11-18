Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Witkoff to visit Türkiye

    Other countries
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 12:36
    Witkoff to visit Türkiye

    US special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Türkiye and join planned talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Turkish source says, Report informs via AL Arabiya.

    The key issue during the discussions will be the intensification of the negotiation process to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

    Trampın xüsusi elçisi Türkiyəyə səfər edəcək
    Спецпосланник Трампа совершит визит в Турцию

