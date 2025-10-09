Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Tel Aviv after helping broker ceasefire deal
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Tel Aviv after helping broker a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal in Egypt, flight tracking data indicates, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed an agreement on the first phase of the peace plan.
