Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Tel Aviv after helping broker ceasefire deal

    Other countries
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 20:50
    US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Tel Aviv after helping broker a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal in Egypt, flight tracking data indicates, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed an agreement on the first phase of the peace plan.

    Steve Witkoff Jared Kushner Israel Tel Aviv Gaza
    Uitkoff və Kuşner İsraildədir
    Уиткофф и Кушнер прибыли в Израиль

