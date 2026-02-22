Witkoff hopeful for Ukraine talks within three weeks

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff has expressed hope that a new round of negotiations on Ukraine will take place within the next three weeks, Report informs.

In an interview with Fox News, Witkoff said proposals have been presented to both sides that could pave the way for direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Witkoff said Jared Kushner, and he is hopeful that they have presented some proposals to both sides that will lead to a meeting within the next three weeks and even a summit between Zelenskyy and Putin. At some point, it could even evolve into a trilateral meeting with the US president, he noted.

Witkoff also voiced optimism that positive developments regarding a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could emerge in the coming weeks.