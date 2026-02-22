Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Witkoff hopeful for Ukraine talks within three weeks

    Other countries
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 10:26
    Witkoff hopeful for Ukraine talks within three weeks

    US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff has expressed hope that a new round of negotiations on Ukraine will take place within the next three weeks, Report informs.

    In an interview with Fox News, Witkoff said proposals have been presented to both sides that could pave the way for direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Witkoff said Jared Kushner, and he is hopeful that they have presented some proposals to both sides that will lead to a meeting within the next three weeks and even a summit between Zelenskyy and Putin. At some point, it could even evolve into a trilateral meeting with the US president, he noted.

    Witkoff also voiced optimism that positive developments regarding a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could emerge in the coming weeks.

    Uitkoff: Yeni Rusiya-Ukrayna danışıqları üç həftə ərzində baş tuta bilər
    Уиткофф: Новые переговоры по Украине могут пройти через три недели

