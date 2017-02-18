Wife of Zimbabwe president: Even a dead Mugabe could stand in election

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The wife of Zimbabwe's 92-year-old President, Robert Mugabe, has said that he is so popular that if he died, he could run as a corpse in next year's election and still win votes.

Report informs referring to BBC, Grace Mugabe, 51, was addressing a rally of the governing Zanu-PF party.

"One day when God decides that Mugabe dies, we will have his corpse appear as a candidate on the ballot paper," G.Mugabe told.

"You will see people voting for Mugabe as a corpse. I am seriously telling you - just to show people how people love their president", she added.

Mr Mugabe governs Zimbabwe for 37 years since independence from Britain in 1980. He was prime minister until 1987, then became president.