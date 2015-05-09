WHO: Ebola epidemic in Liberia is able to overcome

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Epidemic disease caused by the Ebola virus (BVVE), was overcome in Liberia. Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the country as "free of the Ebola virus," Report informs referring to BBC.

Thus, the organization confirmed the information of the international organization "Doctors without Borders" that over the past 42 days (from March 27), no new cases of the disease were recorded in Liberia. In September last year, this virus was revealed in approximately 400 people every week.

Ebola virus killed more than 11 thousand in the African countries. Cases of infection are still recorded in Sierra Leone and Guinea.