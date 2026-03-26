Iran hasn't issued official response to US peace talks proposal
Other countries
- 26 March, 2026
- 10:22
The US administration has not received an official rejection from Iran regarding America's peace talks plan, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, citing a US official, wrote on X, Report informs.
"It's not entirely clear to how much of the Iranian position is posturing vs. actually closing the door on negotiations. A US official told me the Trump administration had yet to receive any official messages from Iran rejecting the offer," reads the post.
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