Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran hasn't issued official response to US peace talks proposal

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 10:22
    Iran hasn't issued official response to US peace talks proposal

    The US administration has not received an official rejection from Iran regarding America's peace talks plan, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, citing a US official, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "It's not entirely clear to how much of the Iranian position is posturing vs. actually closing the door on negotiations. A US official told me the Trump administration had yet to receive any official messages from Iran rejecting the offer," reads the post.

    US administration Peace talks US and Israel Operation Against Iran Barak Ravid
    İran ABŞ-nin sülh danışıqları ilə bağlı təklifinə rəsmi cavab verməyib
    Axios: США еще не получили от Ирана официального отказа от предложений

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