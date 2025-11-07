Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Witkoff: President Ilham Aliyev - example of statesmanship

    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 08:50
    Witkoff: President Ilham Aliyev - example of statesmanship

    US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has praised Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev's actions in resolving the conflict with Armenia, which has lasted more than 30 years, Report informs.

    He made the statement at the America Business Forum in Miami, which was broadcast by Fox News.

    Witkoff noted that in August, Donald Trump directly asked Ilham Aliyev in the Oval Office why he had not continued the offensive despite having a much superior army. The Azerbaijani president responded that his goal was simply to recapture the occupied territories and "because that's all I wanted back was what they took, I didn't need more," Witkoff added.

    Witkoff called this "an amazing decision" and "an example of statesmanship."

    Steve Witkoff President Ilham Aliyev Armenia
    Trampın xüsusi elçisi Prezident İlham Əliyev haqqında: Həqiqi dövlət lideridir
    Video
    Уиткофф: Президент Ильхам Алиев - пример настоящего лидера государства

    Latest News

    09:22

    North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea and Japan say

    Other countries
    09:19

    Delhi airport chaos: Over 100 flights hit due to air traffic control glitch

    Other countries
    09:11

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.11.2025)

    Finance
    08:55

    Trump says Kazakhstan has agreed to join Abraham Accords

    Region
    08:50
    Video

    Witkoff: President Ilham Aliyev - example of statesmanship

    Other countries
    08:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Parliament speaker attending opening ceremony of COP30 leaders' summit

    COP29
    08:32
    Photo
    Video

    Pakistani PM's office building illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

    Foreign policy
    08:25

    US Senate rejects resolution to block Trump from attacking Venezuela

    Other countries
    08:16
    Photo

    Evidence announced in Azerbaijan's court regarding Armenians accused of war crimes

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed