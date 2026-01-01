White House withdraws National Guard from Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago — Trump

The Washington administration will stop using the National Guard to maintain order in the cities of Los Angeles (California), Portland (Oregon) and Chicago (Illinois), US President Donald Trump said, Report informs.

"We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact. Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago were GONE if it weren't for the Federal Government stepping in. We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again - Only a question of time," he added.

"It is hard to believe that these Democrat Mayors and Governors, all of whom are greatly incompetent, would want us to leave, especially considering the great progress that has been made."