White House: US will continue isolating policy against Russia

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ White House spokesman Josh Ernest said that the United States intends to continue isolation policy against Russia.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Ernest noted that the position of US President Barack Obama has not changed.

He intends to contribute to the further isolation of the Putin's regime in Russia.

Moreover, the White House representative said that the US strategy towards Russia is successful.Ernest added that sanctions have led to a decline in the Russian economy.

The strategy has been successful in implementing the sanctions regime against Russian economy, currency devaluation was the fact that many independent appraisers of debt lowered the credit rating of the Russian securities, Ernest said.